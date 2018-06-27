VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Pharrell Williams, a globally acclaimed Virginia Beach native, musician, producer, and entrepreneur and his wife want to put Virginia on the map for filming.

Williams spoke with more than 70 state and regional leaders in Virginia to discuss Virginia's opportunities to capitalize on the demand for content and media technology.

"We are on the map, but now it's time to put our rich landscape, our people and their passion to work to make the Commonwealth a global destination," Williams said in a press release. "This is my mission for Virginia, and I am not alone in seeing the vastness of this opportunity."

The co-producer of "Hidden Figures" also met with Governor Northam and delivered a letter from several studios expressing interest in Virginia. The companies included Netflix, Illumination Entertainment, Universal Pictures, Endeavor and 20th Century Fox. The story of "Hidden Figures" was the true story of three female mathematicians from Virginia who worked for NASA and enabled John Glenn to orbit the earth and return safely. Most of the filming for the movie was done in Virginia.

The most recent blockbuster film shot in Virginia is "Wonder Woman 1984." Other major feature films shot in Virginia include "Lincoln" with Daniel Day-Lewis, "Captain Phillip" with Tom Hanks, and "Big Stone Gap."

Other small-scale, indie film projects in Virginia, and Hampton Roads specifically, include "All the Animals Come Out At Night," "Affairs of State," and "Art Show Bingo."

"These are the types of jobs in advanced manufacturing and technology that we want to grow in Virginia," said Virginia Beach Economic Development Director Warren D. Harris in a press release. "These jobs create transferable skills into defense, medical, A.I., and autonomous technology."

The content manufacturing industry includes film, television, and new media production. In 2016, Virginia's production industry had a total economic impact of almost $700 million and provided over 4,200 high-paying, full-time jobs to the area. Many American manufacturing industries have moved off-shore, so 34 states have started tax credit of grant programs to recruit production.

Andy Edmunds, director of the Virginia Film Office said in a press release, "The dream of every film office is for a successful entertainment entrepreneur to leverage his or her global success and bring opportunity back home. We share, and are grateful for, Pharrell's vision for the winning role Virginia can play in the innovative and lucrative new media and content manufacturing sector."

