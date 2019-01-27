WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a plane crash at the Williamsburg-Jamestown Airport.

Sergeant Michelle Anaya said around 5:30 p.m., pilot Benjamin Frye of Yorktown attempted to land his 1964 Cherokee PA 128-40 plane.

According to the official, the approach to the runway was too high and the plane landed off the runway, landing in the embankment.

Frye was not injured.

The FAA will work with State Police on what police call a "minor incident."

Stay with 13NewsNow for updates on this developing story.