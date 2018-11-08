An airplane crashed Friday evening after an airport employee conducted an "unauthorized take-off" according to a Sea-Tac International Airport official.

The aircraft crash-landed onto Ketron Island in south Puget Sound.

Alaska Airlines said that a Horizon Air Q400 was involved in the incident.

The employee is a 29-year-old Pierce County resident, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. The department believes he acted alone.

“We believe there are no passengers on board,” the tweet said.

F-15 plans took off from Portland, Oregon. In audio recordings, the pilots can be heard talking to the man, trying to help him land the plane safely.

The plane "was doing stunts in air or lack of flying skills caused crash into Island," the department tweeted.

Around 8:15 p.m., multiple KING 5 viewers called to report a stolen airplane, saying an apparent pilot or airport worker took off with an aircraft.

A number of viewers called KING 5 after witnessing the plane crash on Ketron Island. A large plume of smoke is visible to residents surrounding Steilacoom, Washington.

Sea-Tac Airport was put on an immediate ground stop once the plane took off. The airport said operations have since returned to normal.

