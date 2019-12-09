BOWIE, Md. — Two people are injured after a small plane crashed onto a car on Route 50 near Freeway Airport in Bowie, Maryland Thursday morning, officials said.

Around 11:20 a.m., troopers responded to eastbound of Route 50 at Church Road for a small plane crash.

Investigator believe the plane's operator was trying to land and misjudged the landing. Four people were involved in the crash.

The pilot of the plane has been identified as Julius Tolson, Jr., 58, of Laurel, Maryland, and the passenger of the plane, Michael Garrah, 57, of Columbia, Maryland. Both were treated at the scene.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was identified as Ryan McClain, 29, of Washington D.C. The passenger in the car has been identified as Eric Diprospero, 31, of Baltimore, Maryland. Both were transported by Prince George’s County Fire and EMS crew members to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

According to WUSA9 Reporter Pete Muntean, the airplane is Mooney 201 a four-seat, single-engine airplane known for its speed.

It is not particularly hard to fly and has a good safety record. The airplane was very popular in the ‘70s and ‘80s.

It is not clear if this was a mechanical issue, but pilots are trained to fly straight ahead if they have an engine failure on takeoff.

Modern training stresses the risks of aggressive turning which can lead to a wing stall and spin.

The layout of the airport is very unforgiving in this way. If taking off to the north, there’s a berm, a fence, the highway, and then trees.

NTSB determines cause of airplane accidents and those investigations typically take two years.

Route 50 was partially closed in both eastbound and westbound directions following the crash. According to a preliminary investigation, the plane was attempting to take off from nearby Freeway Airport at the time of the crash. The exact cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were heading to the scene to investigate the crash.

