VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you’re looking for something creative to do, we’ve got just the place for you.

13News Now visited Plant Bar at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront where they’re building a community around a common love for everything green.

The shop sells all sorts of plants and flowers, but the real draw is its daily build-your-own terrarium workshops.

They make for the perfect date night.

“We offer complimentary drinks while you’re working,” said Plant Shop event coordinator Brianna Speelman. “Mimosas, wine, beer…non-alcoholic drinks.”

Building your terrarium is relatively inexpensive also.

An oval terrarium is one of the cheaper options at $20. That price is all-inclusive, so you can choose as many, or as few, decorations as you like.

Plant Bar offers workshops day and night, seven days a week at its Oceanfront location off Holly Road.