VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — 88-year-old Harry Feser has been found safe, according to Virginia Beach police.

Earlier:

Police are asking for the public's help to look out for a man who went missing Wednesday morning in Virginia Beach and is in need of medical assistance.

Authorities say 88-year-old Harry Feser was last seen at 11:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard.

He was driving a 2002 two-door grey Carrera Porsche with Virginia license plates YCY-9685. He was wearing a white golf shirt and blue jeans with a brown belt at the time of his disappearance.

Virginia Beach Police Dept.

Mr. Feser stands at 5'9" and weighs approximately 185 pounds. He has grey hair and hazel eyes.

Officers ask that you call 757-385-5000 if you see Mr. Feser.

