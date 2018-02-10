A man died at Phoebus Auction Gallery Tuesday afternoon after a gun went off inside the business on East Mellen Street.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about the shooting around 2:45 p.m. When police got to the auction house, they found that an employee had been shot. Detectives said his coworker was handling a gun when it went off. They were looking into the specific chain of events that led up to the deadly shooting.

