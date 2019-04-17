BETHESDA, Md. — Police are searching for a man who pretended to be a rideshare driver, drove a woman home, demanded money and then broke into her Bethesda, Maryland apartment and stole some of her belongings.

On March 30 around 4:45 a.m., a woman requested a ridesharing service take her home in the 6800 block of Wisconsin Avenue after hanging out with friends.

When the suspect arrived, the victim got into his car, believing that he was the driver of the car she ordered. Officials learned the suspect did not work for any ridesharing companies.

Police said the suspect drove the victim home and demanded payment. The victim said she paid him through the ridesharing app and did not owe additional money.

In the surveillance video, you can see the suspect follow the victim to the front door of her building and then into the elevator.

While in the elevator, the suspect attempted to steal the victim’s purse, but was unsuccessful.

Police said the suspect then followed the victim off the elevator and into her apartment. Once he was inside of her home, police said he stole some of her property and fled the scene.

Detectives urge anyone with information about the suspect or this home invasion robbery to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5100. For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Tipsters can call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).