Police: Hiker finds body in wooded area in Fairfax Station

FAIRFAX STATION, Va. — Police in Fairfax Station are investigating a person’s death after a hiker over the weekend found a body in what authorities described as an advanced stage of decomposition.

The Fairfax County Police Department on Sunday said the hiker found the body around 5 p.m. Saturday in a wooded area in Fairfax Station.

Detectives believe the person’s death was not a random act of violence and there is no apparent threat to the public.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy.