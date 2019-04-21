HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police officers are investigating a shooting in Hampton that left one man dead, Saturday night.

Police identified Jarrett Parker, 37, of New Jersey, as the victim.

Officers received a call at 7:58 p.m. in the area of Shell Road and Greenlawn Avenue.

Parker was pronounced dead on the scene.

Hampton police are asking the public’s help identifying the suspect(s) in connection with the homicide.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

