VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Virginia Beach Police are investigating a serious crash on Friday night.

According to a tweet, the incident involved a bicyclist located in the 6000 block of Indian River Road and the 900 block of Level Green Boulevard. Officials plan to have the roadway closed for a few hours.

Emergency Communications received the 911 call for a bicyclist-auto accident around 9:08 p.m.

On the scene, officers found the man who was riding a bicycle had been hit by a GMC SUV. Emergency Medical Services transported the man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene with police.

Traffic will be detoured to eastbound Indian River Road by using Providence Road to Reon Drive as the Fatal Accident Crash Team investigated.

Please avoid Indian River Road at Providence working serious crash involving bicyclist. Roadway closed next few hours. — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) October 6, 2018

No further information has been released at this time.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC