Police launch homicide investigation after woman's body found behind garage in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police are investigating the death of a woman after her body was found behind a garage.
Chesapeake Police responded to the call around 12:38 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Bethel Road. The body was later identified as 44-year-old Pamela Schwartz, of Chesapeake.
On Saturday, police determined Schwartz was shot several times.
Her death is now being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip or by using the P3TIPS app.