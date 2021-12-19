x
Police launch homicide investigation after woman's body found behind garage in Chesapeake

Chesapeake Police say the 44-year-old woman had been shot multiple times.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police are investigating the death of a woman after her body was found behind a garage. 

Chesapeake Police responded to the call around 12:38 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Bethel Road. The body was later identified as 44-year-old Pamela Schwartz, of Chesapeake. 

On Saturday, police determined Schwartz was shot several times. 

Her death is now being investigated as a homicide. 

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip or by using the P3TIPS app. 

