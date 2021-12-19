Police launch homicide investigation after woman's body found behind garage in Chesapeake

Chesapeake Police say the 44-year-old woman had been shot multiple times.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police are investigating the death of a woman after her body was found behind a garage.

Chesapeake Police responded to the call around 12:38 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Bethel Road. The body was later identified as 44-year-old Pamela Schwartz, of Chesapeake.

On Saturday, police determined Schwartz was shot several times.

Her death is now being investigated as a homicide.