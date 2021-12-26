Police: Man hurt after shooting on Boulder Dr. in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man suffered life threatening injuries following a shooting in Newport News.
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Boulder Dr., according to the Newport News Police Department.
The location is right off Warwick Boulevard near Fort Eustis Gate 2.
When officers arrived, they found the man who'd been shot.
There is no word on any suspects or what led the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can remain anonymous.