Police: Man hurt in shooting on Elm Avenue in Portsmouth

The man has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man is seriously hurt following a shooting Sunday night. 

It happened in the 2300 block of Elm Avenue around 9:40 p.m. 

That is near the Elm Avenue and Jefferson Street intersection. 

According to the Portsmouth Police Department,  officers found a man with a life-threating gunshot wound. 

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393-8536 or submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. 

