Police: Man hurt in shooting on Elm Avenue in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man is seriously hurt following a shooting Sunday night.
It happened in the 2300 block of Elm Avenue around 9:40 p.m.
That is near the Elm Avenue and Jefferson Street intersection.
According to the Portsmouth Police Department, officers found a man with a life-threating gunshot wound.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393-8536 or submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.