Police: Man hurt in shooting on Elm Avenue in Portsmouth

The man has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man is seriously hurt following a shooting Sunday night.

It happened in the 2300 block of Elm Avenue around 9:40 p.m.

That is near the Elm Avenue and Jefferson Street intersection.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, officers found a man with a life-threating gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

