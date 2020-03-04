Police: Man kills wife, self inside home after barricade situation in Chesapeake

Police entered the home and found 47-year-old Joseph Terrell Jones and 48-year-old Angela Renee Jones dead. Police believe Jones shot his wife and then himself.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police said a man shot and killed his wife and then himself after a five-hour standoff early morning Friday.

Chesapeake Police Negotiators and the SWAT team were working all morning to get Joseph Jones to surrender.

Police say Joseph Jones barricaded himself inside a home in the 4100 block of Hamilton Street after shooting his wife.