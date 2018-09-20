Newport News Police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a man Thursday.

According to officials, Emergency Communications received the 911 call around 3:48 p.m. Police were sent to the area of Hampton Avenue and Oak Avenue.

On the scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered life threatening.

The victim's age and residence are unknown at this time.

Newport New Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

