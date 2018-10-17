NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Norfolk on Tuesday.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 400 block of West 26th Street around 8:25 p.m. Medics transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

No additional information has been released at this time.

