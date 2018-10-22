LILBURN, Ga. -- A student was taken into custody after allegedly stabbing a teacher with an 8-inch butcher knife at Trickum Middle School on Monday, police said.

According to Gwinnett County Public Schools spokesperson Sloan Roach, it happened as students changed classes in an 8th grade language arts classroom at the school, which is in Lilburn, Ga.

According to Roach, the student called the teacher over and stabbed him in the chest.

11Alive's Hope Ford reports the 13-year-old male suspect then took another student hostage.

A school resource officer intervened and she was able to take the suspect into custody, according to school officials. The officer did not draw her weapon.

"The teacher has been transported to an area hospital, but was conscious and talking to first responders," Roach said.

No students were injured.

According to school officials, there are no metal detectors at the school and students are not searched as they enter. The suspect allegedly brought the knife into the school in a backpack.

The suspect is expected to be charged with aggravated assault as well as having a weapon on campus. The school will also likely take disciplinary action.

No other details were immediately available.

PHOTOS | Trickum Middle School student arrested after stabbing teacher

Photos: Trickum Middle School student arrested after stabbing teacher

This is a breaking news story. Download the 11Alive News app for alerts. Refresh often to be sure that you have the latest updates.

© 2018 WXIA