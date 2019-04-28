SUFFOLK, Va. — A man who was involved in an accident late Saturday night in Suffolk had apparently been shot prior to the crash.

Police also learned two other men were involved in the incident, and they were also shot.

According to a city spokesperson, emergency dispatchers received a call reporting gunshots fired in the area of Haskins Drive around 11:37 p.m.

Two minutes later, Suffolk Police, as well as Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a single vehicle accident at the intersection of Portsmouth Boulevard and Suburban Drive.

When they arrived on the scene, officers discovered that the adult male driver of the car involved in the accident had been shot. He also received injuries as a result of the crash.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as life-threatening.

After further investigation, police learned two other men went to local hospitals to be treated for gunshot wounds that were sustained in the same area.

The two men had non-life-threatening injuries.

The spokesperson didn't say whether they had any information regarding a suspect or motive.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com, visit the Suffolk Police Department website (www.suffolkva.us/spd) and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link, or go to the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page at www.facebook.com/suffolkpolicedepartment. You can are also call 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5.

Once a person submits a tip, they will be given a TIP ID and password. With this information, they can log in at p3tips.com and submit follow-up information, engage in two-way dialogue, be informed of the outcome of the tip, and access any pertinent reward information.