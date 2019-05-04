STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Officials in Stafford County arrested a woman after she allegedly broke into a daycare and was found naked inside the building.

According to a release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a report of a breaking and entering at the Kids on the Move Learning Center at 628 Cambridge Street at about 5:22 a.m. on April 4.

A SCSO sergeant said they arrived to find a woman dressed in black, standing inside the building with a fork in each hand. She was later identified as Heaven Conner, 23, of Spotsylvania. After she was taken into custody, she told the sergeant he was making a mistake and she was the daycare owner’s wife.

Soon after, the sergeant talked to an employee of the daycare, who said she didn’t recognize the woman. She said she had arrived at the building and began turning lights on when she was suddenly confronted by a naked woman in the doorway of one of the classrooms. The woman told the employee she was trespassing and “fired” her. SCSO said they determined later the naked suspect had no affiliation with the daycare.

The sergeant recognized the suspect, they said, because she had been walking down Route 1 earlier that morning and was reported as a suspicious person. Conner told the sergeant she was coming from Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Officials charged Conner with unauthorized entry and indecent exposure.

The following day, she was arrested again. This time, police said she tried to pull a man's pants down when he stopped at a Wawa to use the restroom. According to a release, she was in the bathroom stall, reached out, and began tugging on his pants, pulling them in a downward motion.

The victim called the Sheriff's Office, and the woman - Conner - was located in one of the stalls of the men's restroom. Officials said she was taken back to Rappahannock Regional Jail and is being held without bond on charges of assault and battery.

She had been released on bond following the daycare incident.

This story has been updated to reflect new details involving the bathroom incident.