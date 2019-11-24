NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police identified the woman that died after being hit by a car on Saturday.

Police said 62-year-old Renee Pullie, of Norfolk, was killed in the hit-and-run.

Sometime after 5:30 p.m., Pullie was walking in the crosswalk at St. Pauls Blvd and E. Charlotte Street when a dark-colored sedan struck her.

The sedan was traveling southbound, police said.

The car didn't stop and left the scene.

Norfolk police were already in the area when the hit-and-run happened. Officers found Pullie lying on the road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

As police continue to investigate this crash, they ask anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

