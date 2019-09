NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police are investigating a stabbing in the 900 block of Forest Lake Court.

Officials say Newport News Communications received a call at 5:26 p.m., Saturday afternoon.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Police say the victim was stabbed and pepper sprayed by another man.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

