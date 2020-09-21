x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Politics

3 dozen orders issued with Virginia's new "red flag" gun law

At least three dozen Virginia residents have been prohibited temporarily or permanently from having firearms or purchasing them based on a new state law.
Credit: 13News Now

RICHMOND, Va. — At least three dozen Virginia residents have been prohibited temporarily or permanently from having firearms or purchasing them based on a new state law letting courts decide they would be a danger to themselves or others. 

The “red flag” law creating the petition for substantial risk orders began July 1. 

The Richmond Times-Dispatch cited the Virginia State Police in reporting 26 temporary and 10 permanent orders were issued in July and August. 

The Democratic-controlled General Assembly passed this another gun-related restrictions this year. 

Republicans voted against it. Gun rights groups argue the law violates the Second Amendment. 

Related Articles