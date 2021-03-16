x
4 Democratic candidates for Va. governor to meet in forum

The "People's Debate" is being held on Tuesday for the Democratic nomination in this year's race for VA governor and it will be available to stream online.
RICHMOND, Va. — Four of the five candidates seeking the Democratic nomination in this year's race for Virginia governor are set to meet for an online candidate forum. 

The event dubbed the "People's Debate" is being hosted Tuesday night by progressive advocacy groups and will be available to stream online. 

An organizer said Lee Carter, Jennifer Carroll Foy, Jennifer McClellan and Justin Fairfax would be participating but Terry McAuliffe declined the invitation.

All five candidates have committed to participating in four upcoming, televised debates being organized by the Democratic Party of Virginia. 

Democratic voters will choose their nominee in a primary in June.

