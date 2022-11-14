Aaron Rouse will run for Virginia Senate seat held by Jen Kiggans

The Virginia Beach councilman and former pro football player will run for the seat Jen Kiggans is vacating following her election to the U.S. House.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Former pro football player and Virginia Beach Councilman Aaron Rouse announced he will run for a Virginia Senate seat in the 7th District, which is currently held by U.S. Rep.-elect Jen Kiggans.

He made the announcement at Virginia Wesleyan University in Virginia Beach Monday morning with several other officials at his side, including Virginia Sen. Mamie Locke and U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria.

Rouse's announcement comes after Kiggans, who at the moment represents the 7th District, was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. She is expected to resign before taking office on Jan. 3, 2023.

Rouse previously announced he would run for the Virginia Senate's newly-drawn 22nd District in the 2023 elections, but Kiggans' vacating of her seat will trigger a special election in the 7th District, under the pre-redistricting lines, much sooner.

Rouse has served on the Virginia Beach City Council since 2018, the fifth Black council member to hold a seat in the city.

During his time in the role, he worked to set up Pharrell Williams' Something in the Water Festival. He also helped the council respond to both a mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center in 2019 and a chaotic night of shootings at the Oceanfront in March of 2021.

"I'm very confident I think we have a proven track record to ensure and take care of all Virginians in the commonwealth, that politics doesn’t get in the way of making sure that there’s human decency and rights, and everybody in the state of Virginia has a place to call home," Rouse said.

Election workers have to finalize the votes before Kiggans can officially resign from the Virginia Senate. Election leaders will then order the election to fill the remainder of her term, which expires in January 2024.

"I would be remiss if I did not recognize the historical significance of this election," Rouse said in his announcement. "If elected as senator, I will be the first African-American to hold this position from the City of Virginia Beach. I seek to bring in a new leadership, a new generational leadership to state Senate."

Luria -- who lost her House seat to Kiggans on November 8 -- said in a statement: "Aaron Rouse is precisely the leader we need in the Virginia Senate. While on City Council, Aaron ushered in a new generation of leadership and delivered results for the people of Virginia Beach. So much is on the ballot -- from women’s reproductive rights to voting rights -- and Aaron Rouse is the person I trust to lead Virginia into the future, not take us backwards.”