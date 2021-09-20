Following Texas abortion law, Congress considers federal bill guaranteeing women's abortion rights

Committee Republicans argued that the Women's Health Protection Act is unnecessary, and, a federal overreach.

WASHINGTON — The House Rules Committee on Monday debated the Women's Health Protection Act which aims to codify abortion rights into federal law and guarantee the practice for women nationwide.

Democrats on the panel insisted that the new federal statute is needed, in light of a new Texas state law that has drawn widespread condemnation from critics who say it is overly intrusive.

"Now we've got Texas and other states that are trying to impose these crazy new systems," said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland). "The Texas law is unbelievable."

Rep. Norma Torres (D-California) was also critical of the Texas law. "The radical and extreme Texas bill bans abortion before most women even realize they're pregnant," she said. "It makes no exception for rape or incest and enables vigilante justice."

"Instead of codifying Roe, the bill before us pre-empts any state laws that seek to protect life," said Rep. Tom Cole (R-Oklahoma). "Instead of allowing common-sense regulations to protect the unborn, every single state would be required to allow abortion on demand up to the point of viability."