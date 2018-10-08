HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — The people who originally gathered signatures to get an independent Congressional candidate on the ballot held a news conference on Friday, where they took on questions about other petitions for Shaun Brown that contained forged signatures

Members of the local Progressive Democrats of America branch met to reiterate their endorsement of and support for the 2nd District candidate, especially with everything that has been going on lately.

This comes after several questionable signatures on petitions to get Shaun Brown on the ballot were uncovered. The signatures allegedly are not signed by the people they claim to be. The developments have prompted the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate, as well as Democrats calling for Brown to be taken off the ballot.

"Are [Democrats] that scared that they have to file a lawsuit to invalidate Shaun's signatures?" asked one of the activists at the press conference. "Do they think they can't win? This is dirty, what they're doing."

Brown herself was not at the press conference, but 13News Now reporter Laura Geller got ahold of her for an interview. It is the first time we are hearing from the independent candidate on camera since this signature issue began to unfold. We’ll have the story for you, beginning on 13News Now at 4.

