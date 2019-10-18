RICHMOND, Va. — Actor Alec Baldwin, known for his biting impersonations of President Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live," is coming to Virginia to help Democratic legislative candidates.

The progressive advocacy group People for the American Way said that Baldwin plans to knock on doors, make calls and deliver pizza to volunteers in three stops around Virginia next week.

Baldwin is a board member of the group and has been an outspoken critic of Trump.

Virginia is one of only four states holding legislative elections this year and the only one where partisan control of the legislature is up for grabs. The election is widely viewed as a good barometer of public sentiment ahead of the 2020 presidential cycle.

National special interest groups have been investing heavily in the state.

Here's a breakdown of where he will be on Tuesday, October 22 from 1:30 to 6 p.m.:

1:30 PM Alec Baldwin joins Amanda Pohl, candidate for Virginia Senate District 11, for press event and neighborhood door-knocking. Location: 8112 Hillcreek Drive, Midlothian, VA, 23112 (residence: will act as staging location and starting point for canvassing activities)

4:00 PM Alec Baldwin takes part in canvass/phone bank kickoff with Joshua Cole, candidate for Virginia House District 28, and Qasim Rashid, candidate for Virginia Senate District 28. Location: 618 Kenmore Ave, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 (campaign office)

5:30 PM Alec Baldwin delivers pizza to volunteers and takes part in canvass/phone bank kickoff for Dan Helmer, candidate for Virginia House District 40. Location: 5618 Ox Rd., Fairfax Station, VA 22039 (campaign office)