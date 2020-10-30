Advocates push for Black and Latino communities to vote in Hampton Roads

Black and Latino people make up nearly 30 percent of the population in Virginia, according to most recent Census.

NORFOLK, Va. — As Election Day approaches, there is a local push to encourage more Black and Latino people to the polls in Hampton Roads.

For the first time ever in a presidential election, Latino Americans make up the country's most eligible voters among minority groups, at 32 million, according to Pew Research.

Black voters are the second largest non-White racial or ethnic group in terms of eligible voters in America, the study says.

Black and Latino populations combine for roughly 30% of the Virginia population, according to the most recent Census data.

"Latinos are very energized and actively participating to turn out the vote in Virginia," said Beatriz Amberman, chair of Virginia Coalition of Latino Organizations.

The group collaborates with various organizations to serve and support the interests of Latino communities, according to its website.

Amberman and other volunteers had been encouraging people to vote, making weekly phone calls to young adults and their families. She said there were several key issues driving the local Latino community to the polls.

"For starters, the unprecedented attacks on Mexican and Puerto Rican communities," said Amberman. "The caging of children, the threats against legal immigrants such as those with TPS [temporary protective status] and Dreamers have been issues that have concerned our communities and have had a negative impact on families."

Gaylene Kanoyton, president of the NAACP Hampton branch, weighed in on issues important to Black voters in this election.

"Healthcare is on the line," Kanoyton said. "Education is on the line. Our lives are on the line."

She highlighted July research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that showed Black and Latino communities being disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the issue has motivated her team, and volunteers, to reach to the community.

The Hampton NAACP chapter was making weekly phone and virtual calls, hosting voting webinars and planned to run ads on radio stations geared toward Black people in Hampton Roads.

"In the past we've said, 'This is an historic election,'" Kanoyton said. "But this election is truly important, and after this we should put that 'historic' on the shelf for a while."

Kanoyton and Amberman believed Black and Latino voters could reach record numbers, and would make an impact on the oncoming election.

"Complaining is not enough," said Amberman. "This is an opportunity for everybody to choose who you want to lead this country and how you want government to function."

Both also said potential voters had expressed safety concerns, but they were assuring Black and Latino people that the voting process is safe. According to both, lawyers will visit polling locations to check for any cases of voter suppression.

However, if anyone feels uncomfortable or sees something he or she believes is designed to suppress votes, Kanoyton and Amberman share these resources: