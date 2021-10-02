Amanda Chase sues Virginia GOP over gubernatorial convention plans

Chase accused party leadership of trying to stick with plans for a nominating convention even though large gatherings remain banned under the pandemic.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — GOP gubernatorial candidate Amanda Chase has sued the Republican Party of Virginia over its plans for a nominating convention to choose candidates in this year's election.

In a statement Tuesday, Chase accused party leadership of trying to stick with plans for a nominating convention even though large gatherings remain banned under the pandemic.

The Republican Party of Virginia has not finalized its plans.

Chase says the party's central committee is plotting to capitalize on the confusion by simply choosing a nominee itself and bypassing voters.