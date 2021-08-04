Andrew Giuliani says he is thinking about run for New York governor

Giuliani has never held public office. He was hired last month by the conservative network Newsmax as a contributor.

NEW YORK — Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and a former aide in the Trump administration, says he is evaluating a run for governor of New York as a Republican.

Giuliani has never held public office. He spoke about it to The New York Times and the Washington Examiner.

The New York governor’s race has gotten more convoluted with all the controversy surrounding Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has been expected to run for a fourth term but has been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment in the workplace.