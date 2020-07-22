x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

politics

Attorney renews lawsuit over Lee statue removal plan

Attorney Patrick McSweeney filed the complaint Tuesday on behalf of five plaintiffs, four of whom are property owners in the vicinity of the statue.
Credit: AP
The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is the only Confederate monument left on on Monument Avenue, Friday July 10, 2020, in Richmond, Va. The city of Richmond removed 11 Confederate monuments along Monument Avenue as well as other locations in the city. The Lee monument owned by the State of Virginia is scheduled to be removed after a court injunction is resolved. Plans to remove the statue include cutting it up into three pieces. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. — Another lawsuit has been filed by a group of Richmond residents over Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s plan to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Attorney Patrick McSweeney filed the complaint Tuesday on behalf of five plaintiffs, four of whom are property owners in the vicinity of the statue. 

One is identified as the trustee of a property owner. 

The lawsuit is similar to previous ones McSweeney has filed and then dropped. 

It has at least one of the same plaintiffs, Monument Avenue resident Helen Marie Taylor, who had previously been joined by anonymous plaintiffs. 

RELATED: Congress weighs kicking racist chief justice's statue from Capitol

RELATED: Large Confederate flag along I-95 draws criticism once again

RELATED: Confederate statues stored at Richmond wastewater plant