Attorney renews lawsuit over Lee statue removal plan

RICHMOND, Va. — Another lawsuit has been filed by a group of Richmond residents over Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s plan to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Attorney Patrick McSweeney filed the complaint Tuesday on behalf of five plaintiffs, four of whom are property owners in the vicinity of the statue.

One is identified as the trustee of a property owner.

The lawsuit is similar to previous ones McSweeney has filed and then dropped.