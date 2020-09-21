Battle taking shape over replacement for Ginsburg

In Virginia's 2nd District, challenger Scott Taylor calls for a speedy process. Incumbent Elaine Luria says such a move is "somewhat hypocritical."

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Supreme Court confirmation process is strictly a matter for the Senate. The House of Representatives has no say-so.

Still, the two candidates in Virginia's Second Congressional District are weighing in on what should happen next, following the death last Friday of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Both incumbent Representative Elaine Luria and challenger Scott Taylor offered words of praise and condolence for Ginsburg. But, they have vastly different views on how soon the replacement process should unfold going forward.

While Luria acknowledges that President Donald J. Trump and the Republican-controlled Senate do have a right to take action right away, she points to Merrick Garland as an example of why they shouldn't.

Garland was President's Barack Obama's nominee in 2016 -- another election year -- when Senate Republicans wouldn't even grant him a hearing.

"I think there's been an unofficial precedent set by this Senate, many of the members of the Senate are the same who were there in 2016," she said. "To just go back on that because the President is of a different party, I think is somewhat hypocritical, from my perspective."

But, Taylor tweeted on Saturday if the roles were reversed now and Democrats controlled the White House and the Senate, they would act.

Therefore, he reasons, Republicans should.

"Listen, there's a duly elected Republican majority," he said. "There's a duly elected Republican President. And there is a U.S. Constitution that says it's their duty. You know, I say, fill it."

That 2016 vacancy came nine months before the presidential election. In this case, Election Day is six weeks -- 42 days -- from Tuesday.