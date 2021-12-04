Biden Republicans? Some in GOP open to president's agenda

That approach involves trying to win over Republican voters around the country even while failing to find common ground with GOP leaders in Washington.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Some longtime Republican voters are validating Joe Biden's early approach to the presidency.

That approach involves trying to win over Republican voters around the country even while failing to find common ground with GOP leaders in Washington.

Whether there are enough so-called Biden Republicans remains a question.

Biden meets Monday with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to discuss his infrastructure plan.