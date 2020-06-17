Bill erodes Cooper's power to name N.C. transportation board

A bill approved by two Senate committees on Wednesday would take away Cooper’s ability to appoint the at-large members on the state Board of Transportation.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Republican-controlled North Carolina General Assembly could be heading toward another power struggle with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

A bill approved by two Senate committees on Wednesday would take away Cooper’s ability to appoint the at-large members on the state Board of Transportation, giving it instead to legislative leaders.

Cooper currently appoints all voting members. The first two years of Cooper’s gubernatorial term were marked by litigation with the GOP-dominated legislature, which passed several laws eroding his powers.