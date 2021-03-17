x
Bill seeking to limit NC governor emergency powers advances

A state House judiciary committee voted on March 16 for the legislation.

House Republicans have advanced a measure that requires North Carolina’s governor to get formal support from other elected leaders to enforce long-term statewide emergency orders. 

A state House judiciary committee voted on Tuesday for the legislation. 

It marks another response by GOP legislators to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive orders declaring an emergency due to COVID-19. 

Republicans and some allies have said Cooper has wielded too much individual power closing schools and businesses. 

The bill would require the governor to seek and receive backing from a majority of the Council of State. Cooper vetoed a similar bill last year.

