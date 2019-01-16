WASHINGTON — A bill introduced by Senator Warner to help federal workers during a government shutdown was signed by President Trump.

The bill, Government Employee Fair Treatment Act, was unanimously passed by the Senate on January 10, the 22nd day of the government shutdown and the bill passed the House the following day.

The law will ensure federal and other government workers who have been impacted by the current federal government shutdown will receive their back pay.

The bill clarifies that excepted employees who have scheduled previously approved leave occurring during an appropriations lapse may indeed take that leave without undue penalty.

Tim Kaine and three dozen Senators sponsored this bill.