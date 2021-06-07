Bill to increase riot penalties clears North Carolina Senate

The bill would go to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's desk with one more affirmative House vote.

The North Carolina Senate has approved a bill that would impose harsher penalties on those who engage in violent protests.

The measure passed on Wednesday now returns to the House, which approved an earlier version months ago.

