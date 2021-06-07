Bill to increase riot penalties clears North Carolina Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. — Author's note: the above video is on file from July 2021.
The North Carolina Senate has approved a bill that would impose harsher penalties on those who engage in violent protests.
The measure passed on Wednesday now returns to the House, which approved an earlier version months ago.
The bill would go to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's desk with one more affirmative House vote. Cooper has expressed concerns about the proposal pushed by Republicans.
The American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina, NAACP and other civil rights groups oppose House Speaker Tim Moore's bill and worry it could have a chilling effect on free speech.