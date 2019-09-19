WASHINGTON — The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Thursday passed Congresswoman Elaine Luria's bill to protect and preserve the Chesapeake Bay.

The committee recommended that the legislation heads to the full House of Representatives for a vote.

The Chesapeake Bay Program Reauthorization Act (H.R. 1620) is a bipartisan bill that would fully fund the Environmental Protection Agency’s Chesapeake Bay Program by authorizing an injection of $455 million into the Program over the next five years.

The Chesapeake Bay Program Reauthorization Act also provides funding for local projects.

“Our beautiful Chesapeake Bay is a critical economic and recreational resource that we must protect and preserve for future generations,” Congresswoman Luria said. “It’s been a privilege to lead this effort, gather support from both parties, and push this bill through committee. I urge House leadership to stand up for one of North America’s greatest natural resources by scheduling the bipartisan Chesapeake Bay Program Reauthorization Act for a floor vote.”

Congress has not formally reauthorized the Chesapeake Bay Program since 2005.

The Chesapeake Bay Program coordinates the collection and distributes grants to states for Bay restoration efforts. By fully funding the program over the long term, Congress would ensure that states get the resources they need to comply with their obligations to protect and preserve the Chesapeake Bay.

Original House cosponsors of the Chesapeake Bay Program Reauthorization Act include Chesapeake Bay Watershed Task Force Co-Chairs Rep. Bobby Scott (VA-03), Rep. Rob Wittman (VA-01), and Rep. John Sarbanes (MD-03). Senators Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) are leading the effort in the Senate.

