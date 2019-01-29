WASHINGTON — Bipartisan legislation was introduced Tuesday by Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), the Vice President of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, that would help combat tech-specific threats to national security.

The bill would protect the United States from security threats posed by foreign countries like China. China and other nations are trying to surpass the U.S. technologically and economically through the aggressive use of state-directed or -supported technology transfers.

The U.S. is also facing major challenges to the integrity of key supply chains as a result of reliance on foreign products that have been identified as national security risks.

A national response to combat these threats and ensure national security has, to date, been hampered by insufficient coordination at the federal level.

“Our message is clear: We need a whole-of-government technology strategy to protect U.S. competitiveness in emerging and dual-use technologies and address the Chinese threat,” said Sen. Warner, a former technology and telecommunications executive. “I thank Senator Bennet, Senator Blunt, Senator Coons and Senator Collins for their support of this measure, and I look forward to working with them and the Executive Branch to improve coordination and respond to this threat.”

The Warner bill would guarantee that there is a federal entity responsible for proactively coordinating interagency efforts and developing a national strategy to deal with these challenges to our national security and long-term technological competitiveness.

View the full bill below: