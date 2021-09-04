Bipartisan North Carolina police reforms signed by Cooper

Backers of the legislation signed Thursday say it will rid departments of derelict officers and give mental health assistance to others on the force.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A bipartisan police reform package has been signed into law by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.

Many items in the bill originate from a task force he commissioned following George Floyd’s murder, while law enforcement agencies and state House members also made recommendations.

Other task force recommendations that lack broad consensus were left out.