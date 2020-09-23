BLM757 plans Norfolk protest following Breonna Taylor officer indictment

Black Lives Matter 757 posted on Facebook that they were planning a protest for Norfolk's Martin Luther King Plaza, Wednesday night at 7:57 p.m.

Black Lives Matter 757 posted on Facebook that they were planning a protest for Norfolk's Martin Luther King Plaza, Wednesday night at 7:57 p.m.

They're meeting to call for justice in the case of Breonna Taylor's slaying. She was an EMT in Kentucky who was shot six times, and killed, during a police narcotics investigation in March.

Former officer Brett Hankison was fired from the department over the incident.

Today, a grand jury in Kentucky charged Hankison with three counts of "wanton endangerment," for firing into the apartment.