BLM757 plans Norfolk protest following Breonna Taylor officer indictment

Black Lives Matter 757 posted on Facebook that they were planning a protest for Norfolk's Martin Luther King Plaza, Wednesday night at 7:57 p.m.
They're meeting to call for justice in the case of Breonna Taylor's slaying. She was an EMT in Kentucky who was shot six times, and killed, during a police narcotics investigation in March.
Former officer Brett Hankison was fired from the department over the incident.
Today, a grand jury in Kentucky charged Hankison with three counts of "wanton endangerment," for firing into the apartment.
Two other officers who were part of the raid that night have not been indicted on any charges. They were put on administrative reassignment after a public outcry for justice in the case.