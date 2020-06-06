Boat parade supports President Trump from Norfolk

Trump supporters took to the water Saturday to express their support of his campaign.

NORFOLK, Va. — It's been a weekend of demonstrations for Hampton Roads.

While some people took to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd in police custody, Trump supporters took to the water to express their support of his campaign.

The event was organized in early June, but the actual parade came a day after Joe Biden secured the Democratic nomination, setting up the 2020 presidential race to be between Trump and Biden.

Watercraft large and small flew "TRUMP" and American flags as they sailed to Norfolk's Waterside district.

In an email, organizer Cindy Ewing said the procession was called "Trumptilla."