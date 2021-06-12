Bob Dole remembered as a statesman and a war hero

Fellow World War II vet Bill Whitehurst said, "His word was his bond."

NORFOLK, Va. — A statesman and a hero.

That's how Bob Dole is being remembered.

The former Kansas Senator and three-time Presidential candidate died over the weekend.

Count Bill Whitehurst as a member of the Bob Dole fan club.

"He was a man you could respect," he said. "His word was his bond."

The former Virginia Second District congressman Whitehurst crossed paths with Dole infrequently. He didn't know him well.

But Whitehurst was an admirer of his fellow World War II veteran.

"Unquestionably, he was a war hero," he said. "Served his country, was grievously wounded, could have died on the battlefield. But he survived after painful rehabilitation. And then of course went on to become a statesman."

Whitehurst says the national political stage could use Dole's pragmatic, plain-spoken leadership today.

"Absolutely we could use more Bob Doles in Washington," he said. "A man of conviction, honesty, straight shooter. That's the phrase that comes to mind. You could believe him. When he told you he was going to do this and so, he would do it. That's the most important thing I think for someone in public life, that you can depend on their word. And you could depend on the word of Bob Dole."

Dole himself once said: "For greatness lies not in what office you hold, but in how honest you are, in how you face adversity, and in your willingness to stand fast in hard places."

In his 98 years, Dole did just that.

President Joseph R. Biden called Dole, "a war hero and among the greatest of the Greatest Generation."