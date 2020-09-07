Kentucky bill would ban no-knock search warrants

Metro Council previously passed Breonna's Law banning no-knock search warrants in Louisville this June.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers announced a bill in draft that will ban no-knock search warrants statewide.

"There is no place in law enforcement for a no knock search warrant," Stiver said. "And that’s the first thing people need to take from this."

Stivers said the bill would set certain parameters and procedures when it comes to executing warrants, and will lay out consequences for not following protocol. One consequence, Stivers said, would be waiving qualified immunity of the officer involved.

Stivers and state Sen. Gerald Neal discussed bipartisan support for the bill, with Neal saying there is still more to be done past the issue of no-knock search warrants.

Louisville Metro Council previously passed Breonna's Law, an ordinance banning no-knock warrants in Jefferson County.

