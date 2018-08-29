VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Most political candidates said they are looking forward to November, but Shaun Brown is actually looking forward to October. That’s when she hopes her name is finally cleared in court.

Brown, along with Elaine Luria, participated in a Political Education and Candidate Forum at the E. Ray Convocation Center in Virginia Beach Tuesday night.

Brown, an Independent, and Luria, a Democrat, are challenging Incumbent Republican Scott Walker for the Second Congressional District.

“When you fight to make this government do what it should do for each of you, you realize that people are going to fight back, so I’m quite confident my name will be vindicated,” said Brown.

Last year, Brown was indicted on felony fraud charges in regard to the federal summer feeding program. Brown’s organization, Jobs Virginia Community Development Corporation, accepted more than $800,000 dollars in federal money in one summer, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, who believes those numbers are fraudulent.

“We were very helpful in fighting child hunger and that’s what this is all about, it is, was and always will be about the fact that we are fighting child hunger, playing by the rules,” said Brown.

Luria highlighted her 20 years in the Navy.

“What makes the Navy go is the people, and as a leader in the Navy, I thought that my job was to create an environment for those people to succeed and the same applies to our communities,” said Luria.

Both candidates were asked what they think about professional athletes choosing to kneel during the national anthem.

“If you want to kneel, kneel, if you want to stand, stand, I leave it to the individual choice,” said Brown.

“I think it is someone’s right to protest, whether that be standing, or taking a knee, or marching, that is inherent to what we believe in,” said Luria.

Luria also brought up the fact that Taylor chose not to attend the forum.

“Our current congressman is not here tonight and has not held town halls in over 530 days, so that’s unacceptable. I pledge to hold town halls on a regular basis in all corners of the district,” said Luria.

