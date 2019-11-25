RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Capitol Police say comments made by a Virginia Beach School Board member did not rise to the level of a threat against a state delegate.

Earlier this month, Delegate Ibraheem Samirah (D-Fairfax) went to officials about an alleged threat from Victoria Manning on Facebook. In her post, Manning responded to a series of Samirah's tweets about next year's General Assembly session.

"She should come out right away and apologize for insinuating the threat, for allowing the thought to be provoked, to continue in the minds of others using her elected position as a school board member," Samirah said at the time. "That's not what she swore on the oath to do and she should certainly feel shame for it."

Manning responded that calling her comments a threat was "utterly ridiculous." She added, "I welcome Delegate Samirah to call me to chat and learn about what liberty-minded people believe."

Screenshot of a friends-only Facebook post by Virginia Beach School Board member Vicky Manning that is now being investigated by Capitol Police,

Capitol Police looked into the post, and found no wrongdoing.

Earlier this year, Samirah said he also received death threats after he disrupted President Donald Trump's speech at the 400th-anniversary celebration of Jamestown.

