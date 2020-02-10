Charges tossed for Louisa County defendant who opposed court's Confederate image

Murphy's attorney said the judge accepted a defense motion to strike the evidence as insufficient. He also took down a painting of Lee in the courtroom.

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia judge has overturned a capital murder charge in a case that drew attention when the Black defendant’s lawyers argued for the removal of a large portrait of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from the courtroom.

News outlets report a Louisa County judge on Thursday tossed out the capital murder charge against Darcel Nathaniel Murphy.

He was accused of involvement in the 2016 slaying and robbery of a 43-year-old man.

Murphy's attorney said the judge accepted a defense motion to strike the evidence as insufficient.