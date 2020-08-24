City of Norfolk to consider ordinance banning guns from government properties

The proposed amendment would change Article 47 from the city's code, which has been in place since 1979.

NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk is set to consider an ordinance in its August 25 council meeting that would ban most people from carrying or transporting guns in government buildings, parks, roads and properties.

The proposed amendment would change Article 47 from the city's code, which has been in place since 1979.

Here's how the proposed, amended ordinance is worded:

No person shall possess, carry, or transport any firearm, ammunition, or components or combinations thereof (a) in any public building, (b) in any public park, (c) in any recreation or community center facility or (d) in any event area; provided that such area has been marked with signage describing the provisions of this article posted at all entrances to each such public building, public park, recreation or community center facility, or event area.

This doesn't stop law enforcement or uniformed members of the military from carrying firearms related to their official duties. It also wouldn't penalize legal gun owners from having guns locked up in their privately owned cars or boats.

It would prohibit otherwise legal gun owners from concealed- or open-carrying at Norfolk's city properties, though.

That goes for the usual government buildings and parks, but also includes the National Maritime Center, the Norfolk Botanical Gardens and the Virginia Zoo.