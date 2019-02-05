WASHINGTON D.C., DC — An act that would require the United States to honor its commitments under the Paris Climate Agreement passed the US House on Thursday.

On June 1, 2017, President Donald Trump pulled out of the Paris climate agreement. Leaders from around the world slammed his decision.

This bill, which is the first bill about the Paris Climate Agreement since the United States pulled out, requires the President to develop and update a plan for the United States to meet its nationally determined contribution under the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The plan, specifically, must describe steps to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 26 to 28 percent below 2005 levels by 2025, and confirm that other parties to the agreement with major economies are fulfilling their announced contributions.

The Act would require the President to update the plan annually.

In addition, the bill prohibits federal funds from being used to withdraw from the Paris Agreement.

The bill was introduced to the House on March 27, 2019, and the Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Committee on Energy and Commerce reviewed the act.

Congressman Bobby Scott released the following statement about the bill passing:

Today I am proud to stand with my colleagues in the House as we recommit ourselves to our moral obligation to act on climate. Climate change remains one of the greatest threats to our national security. As we pass the Climate Action Now Act today, we stand with our partners around the world as we recommit ourselves to the Paris Climate Accords.

As a representative from Hampton Roads, I am encouraged by the work that civic and military leaders have done to adapt to rising sea levels. While I am encouraged by the initiative, creativity, and commitment of local and state officials in Virginia, it is clear that cooperation is necessary on an international scale to avert disaster and to actually address the climate crisis. By recommitting the United States to the Paris agreement and calling for the necessary planning to meet our nation’s pollution reduction goals, the House of Representatives has taken an important first step. I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues to mitigate and adapt to climate change and, by doing so, avoid the worst of its consequences.

View the full bill below: